Posted: Oct 24, 2025 5:34 AMUpdated: Oct 24, 2025 5:34 AM

Chase Almy

Local filmmaker Tanner Ray is inviting the community to a free movie night celebrating the launch of his first narrative feature film, Love You, Bye, on Friday, October 24, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Crossing 2nd, 215 E. 2nd Street in downtown Bartlesville.

The event marks the kickoff of production for Love You, Bye, a heartfelt story made for, and inspired by, those who grew up in rural America. Attendees can enjoy a free screening of one of Ray’s short films, raffle prizes, and complimentary food and drinks.

Ray will also share behind-the-scenes details about the upcoming project and how locals can support the film’s development. Donations to help fund production can be made through the film’s IndieGoGo campaign, with more information available on Ray’s Facebook page at facebook.com/tanner.lewis.9678.

“This movie means a lot to me,” Ray said. “It’s a small-town story from the heart of Oklahoma, and this night is about bringing together the people who make those stories possible.”