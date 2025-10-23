Posted: Oct 23, 2025 10:24 AMUpdated: Oct 23, 2025 10:29 AM

Nathan Thompson

A new program to assist people transitioning from being homeless to having a permanent residence is coming to Bartlesville.

Ward 4 City Councilor and Unsheltered Homeless Task Force Co-chair Aaron Kirkpatrick made the announcement Wednesday during the Helping Organization Summit.

The Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency's Tenant-Based Rental Assistance Program will have its Bartlesville launch in January. The program will provide up to 24 months of rental support for qualifying households who need the assistance.

Assistance may cover rent, utilities, deposits, and other housing costs. Funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and administered statewide by OHFA, Kirkpatrick says TBRA re presents a vital new tool for Bartlesville’s efforts to address homelessness.

“Our helping organizations work tirelessly to create on-ramps: services that help our neighbors move toward stability,” Kirkpatrick said. “But the finish line is housing. This program finally gives us the financial support to help people exit homelessness into homes of their own. And by offering rental assistance on the front end, it can also keep families from losing housing in the first place.”

Kirkpatrick says the TBRA program will be first-come, first-served, with eligibility determined by HUD criteria, including individuals and families who are homeless, at risk of homelessness, survivors of domestic violence or trafficking, and veterans. Intake will be handled through local helping organizations.

Statewide, $5 million in initial funding is available, with future allocations possible. Kirkpatrick says Bartlesville's share will depend on the number of households served locally.