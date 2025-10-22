Posted: Oct 22, 2025 3:51 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2025 3:51 PM

Brian McSweeney

Oklahoma Union School is hosting a blood drive next week in the OKU High School parking lot.

In order to be allowed to donate blood, you must be at least 16 years old. Those that are 16 or 17 years old must weigh at least 125 pounds, participants that are 18 and above must weigh 110 pounds. Those that are 16 years old must have parent permission to participate.

Photo IDs are required for all participants.