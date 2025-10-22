News
Posted: Oct 22, 2025 9:30 AMUpdated: Oct 22, 2025 9:30 AM
BHS Football Game/Sr. Night Moved to Thursday
Tom Davis
Because of the pending chance of storms overnight Thursday and all-day Friday, many high school football programs have moved their games up a day. Several local teams, including Bartlesville vs Ponca City, are going to play their games on Thursday.
Bartlesville Public Schools Supt Chuck McCauley explains saying that it is Senior night, not only for football, but for band, pom and cheer, and moving it up a day makes the best sense for everyone.
