Posted: Oct 21, 2025 3:11 PMUpdated: Oct 21, 2025 3:11 PM

Brian McSweeney

Arvest Bank gifted Jodi Beffer, a third grade teacher at Dewey Elementary School, $500 during the bank’s “We Love Teachers” initiative. The initiative is designed to help with purchasing school supplies for classrooms.

Beffer was one of over 130 teachers to receive the $500 award. Teachers are selected for the award by partnering with administrations at state-funded schools based on classroom needs.

President of Arvest Bank’s Bartlesville Region David Nickel said, “Supporting our communities begins in the schools with local teachers…We know that teachers often use their own funds to provide supplies for their students. We hope this money can help them purchase the creative tools and essential materials that help students thrive and succeed in the classroom.”

The “We Love Teachers” initiative was established in 2016 to help teachers purchase school supplies. Arvest has donated over $600,000 to teachers in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas through the initiative.