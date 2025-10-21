Posted: Oct 21, 2025 2:32 PMUpdated: Oct 21, 2025 2:35 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Tuesday after being charged with a felony DUI. Charles Hays had a DUI in 2020 and another in 2022, but both were dismissed after Hays completed drug court earlier this year.

Late Monday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to US Highway 75 and County Rd 2500 in reference to a stranded motorist. Upon arrival, the vehicle was in the ditch, Deputies made contact with Hays and asked Hays what happened. Hays responded by saying he pulled his vehicle over and it slid.

Hays said he was sorry and knew that he had messed up. As deputies spoke with Hays, they observed slurred speech and could smell alcohol coming from the vehicle. Hays said he didn't drink alcohol or use drugs. As deputies assisted Hays out of the vehicle, they observed vodka in the floorboard.

Hays was also driving with a suspended license.