Posted: Oct 21, 2025 1:34 PMUpdated: Oct 21, 2025 1:34 PM

Nathan Thompson

Thousands of Oklahomans who rely upon federal assistance for food are facing a suspension of benefits due to the government shutdown.

Oklahoma Human Services has been notified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP benefits, will be suspended beginning Nov. 1. OKDHS says more than 684,600 Oklahomans rely on SNAP benefits to supplement their family’s monthly food purchases.

The federal government shutdown began on Oct. 1 after Congress failed to reach a budget agreement for the 2026 fiscal year. The temporary shutdown led to the suspension of many government operations and federally-funded programs. OKDHS says the suspension of benefits will continue until the federal government reaches a budget resolution.

OKDHS offers the following tips for Oklahoma’s SNAP households during this time of uncertainty:

SNAP households can currently continue using existing funds on EBT cards until Oct. 31.

The ability to use existing funds after Oct. 31 remains unclear. Oklahoma Human Services urges households to plan ahead and carefully budget.

SNAP households are encouraged to protect their existing funds from fraud by locking their EBT cards when not in use. EBT benefits that are electronically stolen will not be refunded.

OKDHS encourages all Oklahomans to support their neighbors, especially during this uncertain time. Visit Be a Neighbor ( oklahoma.gov/okdhs/beaneighbor.html ) for local community resources.