Posted: Oct 21, 2025 10:15 AMUpdated: Oct 21, 2025 10:15 AM

Nathan Thompson

As the City of Bartlesville's Unsheltered Homeless Task Force prepares for a summit on Wednesday to discuss needs, Vice Mayor Trevor Dorsey says inaccurate and misleading statements have been made by some in the community about the nonprofit groups involved in working with the homeless.

"Some of the things seen on social media is these organizations are just flush with cash and... they should be able to do all these things," Dorsey said. "Some lobbed accusations of lining pockets. I can tell you some of the nonprofits, I think, have taken some unfair knocks to the chin."

The City Council approved $14,800 to establish an account with Charity Tracker, an online software which will assist helping organizations to better coordinate services for homeless individuals. The city has appropriated the funds for one year to kickstart the account in hopes it will, in part, assist with the public safety and public welfare concerns in the community.

Once the account is established, the city plans to see how many organizations use the software and if it is a benefit to them and for community safety. If Charity Tracker shows to be beneficial to the nonprofit organizations, a plan will be developed to turn over the software in full to the nonprofit groups.

Dorsey says because of the misinformation from some groups about the financial status of nonprofit groups, it is inflaming a situation rather than addressing it