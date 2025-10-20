Posted: Oct 20, 2025 3:50 PMUpdated: Oct 20, 2025 3:50 PM

Nathan Thompson

At least one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Frank Phillips Boulevard between Quapaw Avenue and Creek Avenue Monday afternoon.

The collision occurred just before 4:30 p.m. just west of the radio station. Frank Phillips Boulevard is closed in both directions as crews work the scene. One person was transported via ambulance with what appears to be minor injuries.