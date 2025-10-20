News
Fire
Posted: Oct 20, 2025 3:12 PMUpdated: Oct 20, 2025 3:12 PM
Winds Fuel at Least 2 Small Fires in Washington County
Nathan Thompson
High winds, warm temperatures and dry conditions kept fire crews busy Monday.
At least two fires were reported in the area during the afternoon — one on Herrick Street in Bartlesville and another between County Road 3940 and 3945 just south of Copan Dam.
Crews were able to extinguish the flames quickly. No word on any structural loss or injuries.
