Posted: Oct 20, 2025 2:59 PMUpdated: Oct 20, 2025 2:59 PM

Ty Loftis

As the government shutdown drags into its third week, the Osage Nation has released a statement on what they are doing to continue serving their community.

In part, a proclamation has been submitted to the Osage Nation Congress, which outlines a supplemental appropriations for the Women, Infant and Children's program. This is a federally funded program serving both citizens within the Osage Nation and all other community members.

The statement goes on to say in part that the program is in need of tribal support to continue serving the community. They are also confident the Osage Nation Congress will support this appropriation at a special session.

The statement concludes by saying it is imperative that the federal government ends the shutdown immediately to prevent further disruption in vital programs that care for our country's most vulnerable.