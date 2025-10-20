Posted: Oct 20, 2025 2:58 PMUpdated: Oct 20, 2025 3:05 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners approved an agreement Monday to allow for mass text messaging to citizens during an emergency.

The subscription agreement with a provider named Regroup would allow Emergency Management to send out the notifications to citizens who sign up for the service.

Emergency Management already has a text messaging service it uses to alert a limited amount of people. The new subscription will allow for the general public to also receive alerts.

Antle says the subscription will cost $8,500 per year, with the City of Bartlesville and Washington County splitting the cost based on population.