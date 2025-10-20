News
Washington County Approves Mass Text Messaging Service
The Washington County Commissioners approved an agreement Monday to allow for mass text messaging to citizens during an emergency.
The subscription agreement with a provider named Regroup would allow Emergency Management to send out the notifications to citizens who sign up for the service.
Commissioner Mitch Antle describes how the service will be used.
Emergency Management already has a text messaging service it uses to alert a limited amount of people. The new subscription will allow for the general public to also receive alerts.
Antle says the subscription will cost $8,500 per year, with the City of Bartlesville and Washington County splitting the cost based on population.
No word yet on when the new text messaging system will become active for the general population.
