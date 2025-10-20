Posted: Oct 20, 2025 2:38 PMUpdated: Oct 20, 2025 2:38 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Oklahoma Broadband Office is launching two broadband expansion projects alongside Junction Internet to improve high-speed internet access in Nowata and Craig Counties.

A launch event will be held on Friday afternoon in Welch, where leaders and executives from the Oklahoma Broadband Office and Junction Internet will speak on the projects. The projects are funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The launch on Friday will take place at 1 p.m. at Annabelle’s Fun Farm, located at 444584 E. 110 Rd. in Welch.