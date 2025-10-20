Posted: Oct 20, 2025 2:04 PMUpdated: Oct 20, 2025 2:04 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, board members heard from Josh Cochran, the CEO of Diverse CTI. Cochran was there to talk about how his team can help prevent Osage County from getting cybersecurity attacks.

Diverse CTI is an Oklahoma-based company and assists counties, cities and other municipalities from potential cybersecurity attacks. Payne County began using their services after an attack earlier this year. Cochran explains how those attacks can occur.

With attacks becoming more prevelant, Cochran talks about how his team can help.