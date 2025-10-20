Posted: Oct 20, 2025 12:50 PMUpdated: Oct 20, 2025 12:51 PM

Ty Loftis

The Barnsdall football team was on their way to play at Summit Christian on Thursday evening when they were involved in a collision with an oncoming driver. No injuries occured, but if not for the swift actions taken by coach Kylee Sweeney, things could have been worse. Sweeney goes through what happened as the crash took place.

Once Sweeney stabalized the bus, they were able to get everyone out of the bus and check the students for any injuries. After finding out everyone was OK, they called for a second bus and continued on to the game. Sweeney knows things could have turned out much worse.

The person who collided with the bus was booked into the Osage County Jail on charges of DUI and failure to keep right.