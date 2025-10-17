Posted: Oct 17, 2025 3:00 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2025 3:00 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning, for what should be a standard meeting.

There will be discussion to approve and sign the 2025-2026 fiscal year budget publication sheet and budget books. There will also be consideration to use Kellpro, Inc. for fiber optic connections to use in the courthouse and annex building.

There will also be consideration to approve and sign a quote with Diverse CTI for both IT and cybersecurity services.

Monday's meeting begins at 10 a.m. at the fairgrounds for those interested in attending.