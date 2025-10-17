Posted: Oct 17, 2025 2:45 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2025 2:45 PM

Ty Loftis

A Nowata man was seen in Washington County court on Friday, as it is alleged the defendant discharged a firearm while in a moving vehicle. The charge is a felony offense.

An affidavit states that on Saturday, September 20, officers received a phone call of shots fired along Highway 75 near Ochelata. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who alleged he was part of a road rage incident. The victim stated John Ward shot one bullet through the back of his truck.

An affidavit states deputies did observe a small round hole in the back window and another small hole protruding out through the front window. Both holes appeared to be bullet holes.

Two days later, officers made contact with Ward. The defendant admitted to being a part of a road rage incident, but an affidavit states he never discharged a firearm or have a firearm in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Ward is due back in court on Friday, October 31st. He posted a $25,000 bond.