News
Local News
Posted: Oct 17, 2025 2:25 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2025 2:25 PM
FedEx Driver Has Medical Incident Near Price Tower
Nathan Thompson
The driver of a FedEx Truck was transported to the hospital Friday afternoon after having a medical incident near the Price Tower in downtown Bartlesville.
Ickleberry says no other vehicles were involved. The truck did not hit the Price Tower, but did lightly strike a concrete berm surrounding the parking overhang in front of the building.
Ickleberry says the police department's accident response team is investigating.
« Back to News