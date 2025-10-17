Posted: Oct 17, 2025 2:24 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2025 4:10 PM

Ty Loftis

A Washington County man was seen in court on Friday on felony charges of forgery of wills, codicils, deeds or other instruments. It is alleged in November 2024, the victim got on the Washington County Assessor's office website and noticed his property had been purchased from the defendant, Peyton Ropp, for $1. The victim said he didn't sell the property and didn't know Ropp.

In December 2024, deputies obtained a certified copy of the quit claim deed from the Washington County Court Clerk's Office. Deputies observed the Oklahoma Secretary of State Notary Commission had revoked the license of the person who prepared and notarized that document in 2021.

An affidavit states that after receiving a call in reference to utilities theft, deputies questioned Ropp how he acquired the property and asked if Ropp found it strange he only had to pay $1 for the 11 acres. Ropp said no because the property was abandoned. Ropp added he purchased the land from the victim, but the affidavit goes on to say Ropp didn't know where the victim was living.

In January 2025, deputies received a certified letter that allegedly contained a notarized witness statement from the victim stating he didn't sell the property to anyone and didn't know anybody named "Peyton Ropp."

Ropp will be back in court on Friday, October 31st. His bond was set at $5,000.