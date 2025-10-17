Posted: Oct 17, 2025 9:55 AMUpdated: Oct 17, 2025 9:55 AM

Chase Almy

There’s magic in the air, and it’s not just from the ghosts! Marigold’s Bookstore has officially sold out its first-ever “Haunted Books & Brushes” event, a Halloween-themed Paint & Sip night that promises a spooky yet whimsical evening of creativity and fun.

For $35, attendees will enjoy a fully guided painting experience complete with canvas, paints, brushes, and step-by-step instruction — all set against the cozy, book-lined backdrop of Marigold’s. Beverages will be available for purchase from the venue, making it the perfect blend of artistry and autumn spirit.

The community response has been overwhelming, with tickets selling out fast, a sure sign that Marigold’s has tapped into something special. The bookstore is already planning its next installment, “Winter Books & Brushes,” to keep the creative energy flowing into the holiday season.

So if you missed out this time, don’t worry, follow Marigold’s Bookstore for updates and be ready to reserve your spot early. With a little paint, a good drink, and plenty of spooky charm, Haunted Books & Brushes is just the beginning of a new tradition in town.