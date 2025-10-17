Posted: Oct 17, 2025 9:11 AMUpdated: Oct 17, 2025 9:11 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to join American Legion Post 105 in honoring our veterans with the Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, November 8, at 11:00 am in downtown Bartlesville.

The parade will lineup at the Phillips Parking lot starting at 9:00 am. All preregistered entries and other entries should be at there by 10:00 am.

All entries are welcome that wish to honor our veterans. There will be no charge to enter the parade.