Posted: Oct 17, 2025 6:30 AMUpdated: Oct 17, 2025 6:30 AM

Tom Davis

Osage Casino in Bartlesville has upped the ante for local gaming with the launch of brand-new live table games now available. To celebrate the new amenity, the Casino hosted a ribbon cutting celebration on Thursday, Oct 16.

Guests can now enjoy an expanded lineup of table game favorites, including Trifecta Blackjack, Casino War, Free Bonus Blackjack, and Xtreme Hold’Em—adding an elevated, interactive experience to one of Bartlesville’s newest and largest entertainment destinations.

“This expansion represents another exciting step forward for our Bartlesville team and guests,” said Coley Streater, General Manager of Osage Casino Bartlesville. “Our goal is to deliver a premier entertainment experience for our community, and adding these new table games is a strong reflection of that commitment.”

The launch marks a major milestone achieved through collaboration across the Osage Casinos enterprise. Table Games Manager Lori Terveer led the project with outstanding dedication and precision, helping ensure a smooth rollout and successful debut.

This gaming announcement comes on the heels of the well-attended, free outdoor concert hosted at the casino featuring hit country artist Chris Jansen. Since the opening of the new hotel and casino in Bartlesville in 2023, the property has continued to serve as a hub for entertainment and business in the community.