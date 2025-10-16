Posted: Oct 16, 2025 2:53 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2025 2:53 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Tulsa man has been convicted of first-degree murder after killing his wife and hiding her body in the back of a vehicle.

50-year-old Chris Morland was convicted on Thursday in Tulsa County District Court.

According to the News on 6, the victim, identified as Cassidy Ritchie, was found dead in her vehicle covered in clothes in January 2024. The jury in the matter recommended a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to the News on 6, Morland was previously convicted of murder in California. Morland served an 18-year sentence. He also has a history of assault and multiple felonies out of Texas, and a parole violation in California.

Morland’s sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 20 at 9 a.m.