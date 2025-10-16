Posted: Oct 16, 2025 1:37 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2025 1:37 PM

Brian McSweeney

An Ochelata man is facing criminal charges after allegedly possessing methamphetamine.

33-year-old Garrett Payton was charged on Thursday with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, authorities responded to a disturbance and allegedly observed Payton attempting to enter a residence with a hatchet. Once authorities stopped Payton, he allegedly threw the hatchet on the ground and moved away from it.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, authorities allegedly attempted to confiscate a cellphone in Payton’s pocket when they allegedly spotted a plastic bag of methamphetamine. The total weight of the bag was 0.7 grams. Authorities also allegedly multiple syringes used for methamphetamine.

Payton pleaded guilty in 2017 to failing to comply with sex offender registration, a felony.

Payton will appear in court again on Oct. 29 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $5,000.