News
Pawhuska
Posted: Oct 16, 2025 1:34 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2025 1:35 PM
Pawhuska Working to Get Outage Map Alerts
Ty Loftis
When the June storms hit Pawhuska, power got knocked out and trees blocked roadways. City crews just recently finished removing all of that debris.
As a result of that, City Manager Carol Jones came to the realization that the city needs to do a better job communicating with its citizens when emergencies strike. This is why Jones is working with a company to do that very thing.
Jones said they are currently in the beginning stages of working with the company in trying to figure out how they can make this work. Jones added she hopes to bring a proposal to the council next month on how the city could pay for such a system.
« Back to News