Posted: Oct 16, 2025 1:16 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2025 1:16 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly hitting a child with a belt.

35-year-old Megan DeVeronica was charged on Thursday with child abuse.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, DeVeronica was allegedly attempting to discipline the child. DeVeronica allegedly struck the child in the bottom and in the upper back. The victim allegedly had bruising on the shoulder.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, DeVeronica allegedly admitted to striking the child more than once.

DeVeronica will appear in court again on Oct. 31 at 9 a.m. Her bond is set at $50,000.