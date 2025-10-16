Posted: Oct 16, 2025 1:15 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2025 1:15 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening to shoot up a Bartlesville elementary school.

49-year-old Broderick Anderson was charged on Thursday for threatening to perform an act of violence and committing acts resulting in outraging public decency.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Aug. 14, Anderson was allegedly hostile to elementary school staff and to authorities on campus as students were being released. Anderson was allegedly yelling profanities at authorities and school staff in the presence of children.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, one school staff member allegedly confronted Anderson about his behavior, and Anderson allegedly responded by threatening to shoot up the school.

Anderson will appear in court again on Oct. 29 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $25,000.