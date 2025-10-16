Posted: Oct 16, 2025 6:19 AMUpdated: Oct 16, 2025 6:21 AM

Tom Davis

OKM Music is teaming up with the Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve to host the 2025 Christkindl Market, a three-day celebration of music, artisan crafts, and European-style holiday charm.

The event runs Nov. 28–30 from 4–9 p.m. daily during Woolaroc’s dazzling Festival of Lights.Visitors can enjoy live music, holiday shopping, children’s crafts, wagon rides, festive treats, and meet-and-greets with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Christkind Angel.

The market supports local artisans and helps fund arts education, youth programs, and community arts initiatives through OKM Music.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $2 for kids, providing entry to both the Christkindl Market and the Festival of Lights. Special add-ons include:

VIP Experience ($75): includes gate entry, mugs, pastries, drinks, and a gift bag.

Family Experience ($85): admission for two adults and four children with cocoa, pastries, and a keepsake bag.

Family Igloo ($100): private hour-long igloo with snacks, crafts, and a photo opportunity.

30-Minute Igloo Rental ($40) and kids’ activities like cookie or ornament decorating ($5) also available.

The event will feature artisan vendors, cultural exhibits, and thousands of twinkling lights across Woolaroc’s scenic grounds.