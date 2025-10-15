Posted: Oct 15, 2025 3:06 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2025 3:06 PM

Ty Loftis

The City of Pawhuska has a website provider that is no longer being sold and a support system will no longer be available in January 2026.

City Clerk Jennifer Burd says an upgrade needs to occur now. With that upgrade, the new website must be ADA compliant and council member Ellen Weigant says the biggest thing for her is that the new website needs to be interactive and informative so the public knows what is going on across town.