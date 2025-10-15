Posted: Oct 15, 2025 10:10 AMUpdated: Oct 15, 2025 10:10 AM

Tom Davis

Tri County Tech was the first of its kind in Oklahoma, opening its doors in 1968 and continues as a nationwide leader in technical and career education and is now one of 29 technology centers in the state, serving residents throughout Washington, Nowata, and Osage county.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Tri County Tech Student Services Director Laci Davis brought us up to date on Tri County Tech's successes this fall. Laci said, "This fall, 698 full-time students are enrolled at Tri County Tech- a 23% increase over the past two years. The momentum is also reflected in classroom utilization, with 94% of classrooms filled, compared to 90% last year and 88% the year before."

Tri County Tech serves high school and adult students with specialized career training in more than 30 instructional areas. High school students living in the tri-county area attend tuition-free, while adults receive affordable tuition.

Laci also announced that the Tri County Tech Foundation raised $32,000 during its annual Swing Fore Students golf tournament at Hillcrest Country Club to benefit the Foundation’s emergency aid and food assistance programs. She said, "We had 20 teams participate. We especially want to thank our sponsor, Ascension St. John Jane Phillips. But that tournament brought in $32,000 for the Tri County Foundation, which covers students' tuition, emergency assistance when they're in dire need, and providing food for the classrooms."

Tri County Tech has a new Health Wing open house coming up. Laci said. "The wing houses our dental hygiene program, the adult practical nursing, high school nursing, as well as the EMT, paramedic phlebotomy." She added, "There's lots of classes going on down there. And you know, we did that really to help our students. We wanted to provide a more open space and newer equipment."

The Health Wing open house is set for November 7, from 11am to 12:30pm in the Health Wing. The entire community is invited to the event.

Laci announced that Tri County Tech is currently recruiting for some of our adult health programs. She said, "We have the nursing that starts a couple of times a year. But right now we're working on recruiting for EMT, the emergency medical technician, an advanced EMT program and our paramedic program. Advanced EMT actually starts at the end of October. We're still accepting applications for that."