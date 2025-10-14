Posted: Oct 14, 2025 3:15 PMUpdated: Oct 14, 2025 3:16 PM

Ty Loftis

Leading up to Halloween, the Bartlesville Area History Museum will be putting together its annual spooktacular walk next Friday. From 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. kids 10 and under will be able to go through the museum, find candy and win various other prizes. The family-friendly event is free, but supplies are limited until they run out.