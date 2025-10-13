News
Oklahoma
Posted: Oct 13, 2025 2:20 PMUpdated: Oct 13, 2025 2:21 PM
ODOT Announces Winners of Statewide Snowplow Naming Contest
After nearly 400 creative name submissions and more than 2,100 votes cast statewide, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation is proud to announce the winners of its Snowplow Naming Contest.
From “Clearopathra” to “Snowbi Won Kenobi,” students across Oklahoma put their imagination to work to give personality to 24 snowplows that will hit the roads this winter. The winning names will appear on ODOT’s online snowplow tracker at OKSnowPlows.org, launching Oct. 27, where residents can follow plow activity during winter weather.
“We were so impressed by the creativity and enthusiasm Oklahoma students showed in this contest,” said Caitlyn Carolus, contest manager and ODOT Traffic Operations Center Program Manager. “Our crews work long hours in tough winter conditions to keep highways safe for the traveling public, and this contest is a fun way to recognize their dedication while connecting students and families to the important work they do.”
The public selected 24 winning names, three from each of ODOT’s eight field districts:
District 1
- Plowabunga – Eugene, 9th Grade
- Salty Susie – Brandi, 5th Grade
- Scoop There It Is – Josie, 1st Grade
District 2
- Lil Snow Peep – Palmer, Kindergarten
- Holy Plow – Damon, 6th Grade
- Snowy McPlowface – Stephen, 1st Grade
District 3
- Sled Zeppelin – Azaria, 3rd Grade
- Plowasaurus Rex – Parker, Kindergarten
- Plowy McPlowface – Juno, 12th Grade
District 4
- Clearopathra – Toni, 9th Grade
- Snowbegone Kenobi – William, 6th Grade
- Workin’ Snowvertime – Trevor, 12th Grade
District 5
- Scoop Dog – Ameia, 6th Grade
- White Lightning – Cohen, 6th Grade
- Sleetwood Mac – Name withheld for privacy at guardian’s request
District 6
- Darth Blader – Ava, 3rd Grade
- Ctrl Salt Delete – Marissa, 12th Grade
- Oh Snow You Didn’t – Destini, 11th Grade
District 7
- Plow Chicka Plow Plow – Ayden, 5th Grade
- Plownado – Devi, 3rd Grade
- Ain’t No Snow in Oklahoma – Sandra, 4th Grade
District 8
- Snowbi Won Kenobi – Asher, 12th Grade
- Betty Whiteout – Finnley, 3rd Grade
- The Big Snowplowski – Catherine, Kindergarten
Winning students will receive special recognition and an ODOT prize pack. Their snowplow names will appear virtually on the plows serving their communities throughout the winter season.
ODOT thanks all the students, teachers and families who participated and encourages everyone to visit OKSnowPlows.org starting Oct. 27 to follow these newly named plows in action during Oklahoma’s next snow event.
For more information about the contest, visit OkTraffic.org or email oktraffic@odot.org.
Snowplow facts:
- Oklahoma operates nearly 600 snowplows statewide.
- There are 30,445 highway lane miles across Oklahoma.
- During February 2025 snowstorms, ODOT crews cleared 462,120 miles of roadway - nearly 166 trips from New York to Los Angeles.
