Posted: Oct 13, 2025 12:53 PMUpdated: Oct 13, 2025 12:53 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners approved an amendment Monday to a lease-purchase agreement for a vital piece of equipment after a dealer mistakenly left off the cost of a rotor head attachment.

District 2 Commissioner Corey Shivel says the bank received the invoice, but it was wrong. Shivel says the process has been frustrating

In other business, the commissioners approved a nearly $75,000 REAP Grant application for the Oglesby Volunteer Fire Department to purchase a new truck. Additionally, a quote from INCO Electric was approved to provide electrical service to an equipment building at the District 2 Barn just east of Dewey.