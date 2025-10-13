Posted: Oct 13, 2025 12:46 PMUpdated: Oct 13, 2025 12:46 PM

Ty Loftis

As Christmas approaches, the Cherokee Nation is doing what it can to ensure that all children within the Cherokee Nation have a memorable holiday. Applications are open for the Cherokee Nation Angel Project through Thursday, October 30. For questions or to apply, you can visit the Cherokee Nation website.

The Angel Project makes sure children aged 18 and under who fall in certain income guidelines will have a good Christmas. Parents and guardians of eligible children will get $75 to purchase gifts. Proof of residency, income, identification and citizenship card for the children must be provided.