Posted: Oct 10, 2025 2:38 PMUpdated: Oct 10, 2025 2:38 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing a car and a radio.

18-year-old Dusty Hodge, Jr. was charged on Friday with larceny of an automobile, possession of a stolen vehicle and larceny of merchandise from a retailer, a misdemeanor.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Oct. 7, Hodge, Jr. was allegedly seen on video footage testing vehicle door handles in the garage of Jane Phillips Medical Center. Hodge, Jr. was allegedly seen on video getting inside of a blue Chevrolet and driving out of the garage in it.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Oct. 9, Hodge, Jr. allegedly stole a $400 radio from a Bartlesville AutoZone. Authorities located Hodge, Jr. and the alleged stolen vehicle.

Hodge, Jr. was convicted of domestic abuse in September of this year.

Hodge, Jr. will appear in court again on Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $20,000.