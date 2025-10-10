News
Washington County
Oct 10, 2025
Washington Co. Commissioners to Meet Monday
Nathan Thompson
The Washington County Commissioners have a fairly standard agenda for their Monday morning meeting.
According to the agenda, the commissioners will discuss and take possible action on a REAP grant application for the Oglesby Volunteer Fire Department and possibly sign a contract for water valve work at the Washington County Detention Center.
Additionally, the commissioners are expected to receive two quotes for electrical work in District 2 and amend an equipment lease-purchase agreement.
The commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.
