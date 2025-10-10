Posted: Oct 10, 2025 2:30 PMUpdated: Oct 10, 2025 2:30 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners have a fairly standard agenda for their Monday morning meeting.

According to the agenda, the commissioners will discuss and take possible action on a REAP grant application for the Oglesby Volunteer Fire Department and possibly sign a contract for water valve work at the Washington County Detention Center.

Additionally, the commissioners are expected to receive two quotes for electrical work in District 2 and amend an equipment lease-purchase agreement.