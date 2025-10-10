Posted: Oct 10, 2025 2:26 PMUpdated: Oct 10, 2025 2:26 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing criminal charges after allegedly assaulting someone.

40-year-old Ashley Riley was charged on Friday with assault and battery.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on May 27, Riley and another suspect, allegedly identified as Thomas Stratton, allegedly confronted the victim at their residence. When the victim attempted to leave the residence, Riley and Stratton allegedly followed the victim on bicycles before catching up with the victim. Riley allegedly struck the victim in the face and body several times.

Authorities allegedly spotted a red mark on the victim’s face, cuts on their knees and injuries to both palms.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Stratton allegedly stood over the victim as Riley was assaulting them.

Riley will appear in court again on Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. Her bond is set at $2,500.