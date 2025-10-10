Posted: Oct 10, 2025 2:23 PMUpdated: Oct 10, 2025 2:23 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Tri County Tech Foundation raised $32,000 during its annual Swing Fore Students golf tournament at Hillcrest Country Club to benefit the Foundation’s emergency aid and food assistance programs.

Twenty teams, generous sponsors, and community participants came together for a day of competition and camaraderie. “It’s incredible to see our community come together for a fun day on the course while making a real difference for our students,” said Kim Smith, Tri County Tech Chief Financial Officer & Foundation Executive Director.

Congratulations to this year’s Swing for Students Golf Tournament winners: Higgins Construction Management — Dalton Higgins, Landon Curd, Justin Prunty, and Noah Sturm!

Funds raised from the tournament help Tri County Tech students overcome unexpected financial hardships by providing essentials such as groceries, fuel, and other basic needs that allow them to stay focused on their training.

The annual tournament has become a cornerstone event for student support at Tri County Tech, bringing together local businesses and community members to champion education and opportunity.

The Foundation extends sincere appreciation to this year’s sponsors:

Title Sponsor: Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center

Hole in One: BOK Financial

Putting Green: ConocoPhillips

Driving Range: Arvest Wealth Management

Beverage Carts: Bluepeak Fiber Internet, Union State Bank

Lunch: Truity Credit Union

Their generosity ensures students can continue pursuing their education and career goals with confidence.

The Tri County Tech Foundation is dedicated to ensuring all students have access to quality education, regardless of financial circumstances. For more information on supporting the Tri County Tech Foundation, please visit TriCountyTech.edu/Foundation/Legacy.