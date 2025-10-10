Posted: Oct 10, 2025 2:16 PMUpdated: Oct 10, 2025 2:16 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing felony charges after allegedly driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol with minor children in the backseat.

26-year-old Payton Johnson was charged on Friday with child endangerment by DUI, felony DUI, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), and speeding.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), on Oct. 8 at approximately 11 p.m. Johnson was allegedly driving 93 mph in a 70 mph zone traveling southbound on Highway 75. During the traffic stop, authorities allegedly spotted a plastic bag of marijuana on the center console. Authorities allegedly spotted two minor children in the backseat of the vehicle.

Johnson has been previously convicted of DUI in Washington County.

Johnson will appear in court again on Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $50,000.