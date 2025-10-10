Posted: Oct 10, 2025 2:16 PMUpdated: Oct 10, 2025 2:16 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Cherokee Nation Angel Project is now accepting applications online through the Gadugi Portal until Oct. 30.

Eligible Cherokee Nation citizens must be registered on the tribe’s online Gadugi Portal, which can be accessed HERE . Select “Applications” from the top blue navigation bar and select “Angel Project” from the list of available programs.

“Every year, we are so proud to offer this program as it creates a profound impact on these families who may need help during the holiday season,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. said. “The holidays can financially be tough at times, but every child deserves to open presents on Christmas day, so we are proud to continue this tradition.”

The Cherokee Nation Angel Project assists Cherokee children, ages 18 and under, who fall within income guidelines and reside within the Cherokee Nation Reservation. For each eligible child, $75 will be provided for their parent or guardian to purchase Christmas gifts.

For the list of income guidelines, CLICK HERE

Cherokee citizens who apply for the Angel Project must provide:

Proof of income

Proof of residency

A photo identification

Tribal citizenship card for all children

For assistance or questions about the application, call 918-453-5058 during normal business hours.