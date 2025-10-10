Posted: Oct 10, 2025 2:04 PMUpdated: Oct 10, 2025 2:04 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Washington County detention officer has been recognized by the Oklahoma Sheriff's Association as Detention Officer of the Year.

Corp. Zachary Pendergraft, recieved the recognition on Friday, Oct. 3 at the sheriff's association annual conference.

Sheriff Scott Owen says since joining the office, Pendergraft has displayed outstanding leadership, professionalism and dedication to his duties. Known for stepping up to help whenever needed—even on his days off, Owen says Pendergrafy leads by example and fosters a positive, team-focused environment within the detention division.

On Jan. 15, 2025, while serving as booking officer, Pendergraft acted quickly to prevent an inmate from self-harm. His steady leadership and composure helped guide fellow officers through the incident and ensured everyone’s safety.

On June 14, 2025, he again demonstrated exceptional initiative when an inmate attempted to escape from an ambulance while being transported to a hospital. Acting alone, Corporal Pendergraft pursued and safely restrained the inmate, preventing injury and returning the individual to custody without incident.