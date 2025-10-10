Posted: Oct 10, 2025 2:03 PMUpdated: Oct 10, 2025 2:03 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly attempting to obtain money from a deceased family member’s life insurance policy under false pretenses.

41-year-old Amber Sanders was charged on Friday with attempting to obtain money by false pretense.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), in 2023, Sanders and another family member allegedly attempted to change a password on a deceased family member’s life insurance policy, remove the sitting beneficiary and replace it with their own names. Sanders allegedly met with a notary regarding changing the beneficiary of the policy, claiming that she needed to be a beneficiary under a false reason.

According to the OSBI, on October 1, 2025, the reporting party in the matter allegedly told authorities that $180,000 was taken out of the insurance policy. The policy was allegedly paid out to Sanders and another family member involved in the attempt, allegedly identified as Mary Hailey.

Sanders will appear in court again on Oct. 31 at 9 a.m. She posted a $10,000 bond.