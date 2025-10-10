Posted: Oct 10, 2025 10:06 AMUpdated: Oct 10, 2025 10:07 AM

Chase Almy

Downtown Dewey was filled with the roar of engines and gleam of chrome Friday morning as hundreds of classic cars and hot rods rolled through for the first stop of the Gathering at the Roc Reliability Run. The event marked the first leg of a 100-mile scenic cruise that began in Dewey before heading north to Copan, east down Highway 10, then south on Highway 99, and finally looping back to Bartlesville via Highway 60.

Car enthusiasts from across the region gathered along Dewey’s main streets to watch the procession, which featured a stunning variety of vehicles—from vintage Fords and Chevrolets and custom hot rods. The stop in Dewey allowed participants to take in the small-town charm, enjoy local shops, and share stories about their restorations and road adventures before continuing on their journey.

The Reliability Run serves as a highlight leading into the Gathering At The Roc, set for this weekend at Woolaroc. The annual event draws car lovers from across the Midwest for a celebration of automotive history, craftsmanship, and community. With Dewey serving as this year’s starting point, organizers say it’s the perfect way to showcase Washington County’s unique blend of nostalgia and scenic routes while gearing up for a weekend packed with horsepower and heritage.