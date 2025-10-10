Posted: Oct 10, 2025 9:21 AMUpdated: Oct 10, 2025 9:31 AM

Tom Davis

It began when a few men gathered for a class reunion and decided to visit a Bartlesville elementary school. Two of those three men joined us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to talk about how a simple offer to buy breakfast for the teachers at Hoover Elementary turned into a mechanism to assist all elementary schools with additional funds for greatly needed recources.

David Reddout and Randy Alllison shared how a simple gesture of thanks turned into Legacy Link through the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation. Legacy Link is an initiative that was established and championed by these Bartlesville alumni to foster a direct and impactful relationship with all of our local elementary schools. David and Randy believe that investing in early education is one of the most critical ways to strength our community and build a brighter future and see Legacy Link as the perfect way to give back to the schools and community that helped make them who they are today.

David said, "Through Legacy Link, alumni (and any other public education supporters) can sponsor a specific elementary school within the Bartlesville Public Schools District."

Randy followed up saying, "Even though some of our older Bartlesville elementary school are no longer around, you can still participate by contributing to any school or just the general fund."

According to the Bartlesville Public Schools Foudation website, you can make a one-time or recurring contribution through the links below, choosing the elementary school of your choice. Funds will be allocated to the principal of that school to use as needed. Each school has a goal of $5,000. Examples of projects that principals could fund with these contributions include playground equipment, classroom supplies, restocking book vending machines, etc. The BPS Foundation retains a small percentage of the donated funds to support our existing programs (which benefit all BPS teachers and students).

David said, "By pooling resources and passion, Legacy Link will allow our alumni to make a tangible and almost immediate difference in the lives of our students, laying the groundwork for their academic success and future contributions to our community.