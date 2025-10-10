Posted: Oct 10, 2025 1:54 AMUpdated: Oct 10, 2025 1:54 AM

Tom Davis

U.S. Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) announced several Oklahoma wins following Senate passage of the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, which he said strengthens U.S. defense capabilities and supports the state’s military installations.

Lankford said the bill protects missions at Tinker Air Force Base, including the 552nd Air Control Wing, by preventing the retirement of E-3 AWACS aircraft until replacements are ready. It also expands hiring authority at Tinker and supports next-generation drone defense research at Lawton’s FISTA innovation park near Fort Sill.

Other provisions Lankford secured address small business cybersecurity requirements, supply chain vulnerabilities, pharmaceutical production transparency, and wound care improvements for combat zones. The legislation also includes measures to counter Chinese influence in U.S. research institutions and enhance border drone threat assessments.

“The Senate carried out one of its most important responsibilities tonight—ensuring our national defense,” Lankford said. “I worked to make sure this year’s NDAA keeps Oklahoma in our central role for American strength.”