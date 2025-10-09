News
Washington County
Posted: Oct 09, 2025 3:23 PMUpdated: Oct 09, 2025 3:23 PM
Washington County Emergency Operations Center Opens to the Public
Nathan Thompson
Citizens of Washington County had their first look at the newly completed Emergency Operations Center on Bison Road Thursday after two years of construction.
The nearly $7 million facility includes three buildings — An 8,000-square-foot command center, a 9,000-square-foot fire station and a 6,000-square-foot warehouse.
Emergency Management Director Kary Cox says Washington County has come a long way from the days of housing the EOC in rented facilities.
Funding for the state-of-the-art center was nearly all from federal sources.
