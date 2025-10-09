Posted: Oct 09, 2025 2:34 PMUpdated: Oct 09, 2025 2:34 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Dewey man is facing criminal charges after allegedly possessing methamphetamine.

42-year-old Bryan Daniel was charged on Thursday with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) and operating a motor vehicle with an improper tag.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Oct. 8, authorities performed a traffic stop on Daniel for allegedly having an expired temporary tag decal. After a K9 assist was called, authorities allegedly located a bag of methamphetamine underneath the driver’s seat. The bag allegedly weighed 1.2 grams.

Daniel has been previously convicted on multiple counts of uttering a forged instrument, a felony.

Daniel will appear in court again on Oct. 29 at 9 a.m. He posted a $500 bond.