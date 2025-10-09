Posted: Oct 09, 2025 2:20 PMUpdated: Oct 09, 2025 2:20 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Dewey man is facing both felony and misdemeanor charges after allegedly entering a school zone as a registered sex offender.

43-year-old Joshua Carey was charged on Thursday with entering a safety zone around a school as a sex offender, with one count as a felony and the other as a misdemeanor.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Aug. 20, Carey was allegedly spotted at a Bartlesville elementary at approximately 3:20 p.m. The administration at the elementary school was allegedly unaware that Carey would be at the school.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Oct. 3, Carey was allegedly spotted at the same elementary school around the same time. Carey was allegedly on campus for about four minutes before leaving the property. The administration at the school was allegedly unaware that Carey would be on the property last week.

Carey is allegedly not listed as a guardian for a student in the school’s system.

Carey was convicted of second-degree rape in 2004.

Carey will appear in court again on Oct. 31 at 9 a.m. Carey has an aggregate bond between the felony and misdemeanor counts of $10,000.