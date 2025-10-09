Posted: Oct 09, 2025 2:03 PMUpdated: Oct 09, 2025 2:03 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing criminal charges after allegedly possessing methamphetamine.

58-year-old Joseph Tapscott was charged on Thursday with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Tapscott was pulled over for allegedly failing to yield to oncoming traffic and did not signal 100 feet prior to making a turn. With a K9 assist, authorities allegedly confiscated 9.3 grams of methamphetamine.

Tapscott has been previously convicted of felony possession of CDS and trafficking in illegal drugs.

Tapscott will appear in court again on Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $1,000.