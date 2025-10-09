Posted: Oct 09, 2025 9:40 AMUpdated: Oct 09, 2025 9:43 AM

Tom Davis

The Washington County School Supply Drive -a.k.a. Pack the Backpacks-is already gearing up for the next school year with the purpose of providing students in Washington County the schools the supplies they need to start school in the fall.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Carol Beck and Jay York with Pack the Backpacks said they are preparing for a special Bingo fundraiser and they will be raising awareness and accepting donations at the Kiwanis Celebrate Giving event.

Jay said, "Pack the Backpacks is having Bingo Saturday, October 25th at St. Luke's Episcopal Church at 210 E 9th St, in Bartlesville." He added, "The doors open at 5:30pm and games start at 6pm with tickets just $12 for 10 games.

Carole said, "There will be 50/50 games, food and drinks, and a dessert auction with all proceeds go towards purchasing school supplies for students in Washington County."

The Kiwanis Celebrate Giving event is on November 6, from 4:30 - 7 p.m. Washington Park Mall, 2350 Washington Blvd., in Bartlesville. Known as a "Party with a Purpose," the event recognizes nonprofits for their wonderful community work as they compete for cash prizes and you can help them win. Carol urged everyone to stop by the Pack the Back Pack booth at the event. You are invited to donate school supplies to be placed in their little bus or make a monetary dontation while you are there.

The Washington County School Supply Drive is a charitable organization helping area students in Headstart through 12th grade and teachers by providing school supplies to those students in need of assistance due to financial difficulties thus helping to make school a better experience for both teachers and students.

